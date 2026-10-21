Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur struggles to hold back tears after stunning performance

The former India captain was visibly emotional after India's win over Zimbabwe
Dubai: Former India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was overcome with emotion during an on-field interview after smashing 91 off just 41 deliveries in the third and final T20I against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at the Shaheed Veer Narayan International Stadium in Raipur.
The 37-year-old struck 10 fours and six sixes in a superb innings that helped India post an imposing total of 216 as they looked to complete a series whitewash in Smriti Mandhana’s first assignment as captain.
Earlier this month, Harmanpreet confirmed she would step down as India captain across all formats. The cricketing great had led the national side in T20 internationals for a decade, while taking charge of the ODI and Test teams following Mithali Raj’s retirement in 2022.
Her innings against Zimbabwe was her first half-century since stepping down as captain, following a difficult run of form with the bat during India's Asia Cup and Asian Games-winning campaigns under her leadership.
In a post-match interview, Kaur posted an emotional figure as she acknowledged the influence of her coach, Himanshu, and former India coach WV Raman, who was commentating on the match.
"It feels great. Just wanted to enjoy myself, and great that I got some time in the middle and really enjoyed myself on the field,” she said.
“I think I should give credit to you also (speaking to WV Raman). The moment we came, you stepped in and you said, ‘Now you do what you want to do,’ and that's what I want to do, and really want to enjoy myself.
The batter was visibly overcome with emotion, fighting back tears and wiping her eyes with her sleeve. As the interview concluded, the Indian cricket great handed the microphone away before quickly walking out of the camera’s view.
This was Kaur's first interview since announcing her decision to relinquish the captaincy.
During her tenure, India secured their maiden senior women’s ICC title by winning the Women’s World Cup last year. She also guided the team to four Asia Cup crowns and two Asian Games gold medals. Harmanpreet captained India in 155 T20Is, 46 ODIs and five Test matches.