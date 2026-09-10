Brett Lee backs ILT20 to make UAE cricket a force

The former Australian fast bowler spoke at the Season 5 Launch of the DP World ILT20
Dubai: Australian cricket legend Brett Lee believes UAE cricket can “challenge” the world’s bigger nations in the years to come, with the country’s emerging talent benefiting from the DP World International League T20 (ILT20).
Since its launch in 2023, the ILT20 has brought franchise cricket to three of the UAE’s emirates, with matches played at Dubai International Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The tournament has quickly established itself as a major part of the UAE’s sporting calendar, attracting some of the biggest names in world cricket.
Among those impressed by the competition is Lee, who was announced as a new ambassador for the league alongside Pakistani cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar, the former Aussie fast-bowler spoke about his love for Dubai following his move to the city and his excitement at seeing the DP World ILT20 enter its fifth season.
“My only regret about my move to Dubai is I didn’t move here 20 years ago,” said Lee at the Season 5 Launch event.
“It’s the most incredible place, my wife and children love it, and when you play cricket here you feel like the crowd is right on top of you and as a player it’s a great feeling but as a spectator it’s even better.
“We’re in for some seriously good cricket this year, the last four years have been outstanding and I’m proud I get to be a part of it this year as ambassador.”
The tournament has attracted some of huge names in world cricket to the UAE, with Season 5 welcoming back the likes of Marcus Stoinis, Finn Allen and Sunil Narine.
For Lee, seeing such a wealth of talent competing in the tournament is one of the most exciting aspects of the ILT20, with the Australian legend eager to see the standard continue to rise.
“What excites me is that out of the four tournaments we’ve had so far we’ve had four different winners,” said the Dubai resident.
“I’m also incredibly excited about the talent that’s going to be on show, we’ve seen some amazing players who have played over the last four seasons, and that’s what makes great cricket.”
The ILT20 has also placed local talent at the heart of the competition, with every franchise required to field at least two UAE players in its starting XI. That gives the country’s emerging cricketers the chance to share the field with some of the biggest names in the game and gain invaluable experience at the highest level.
Lee believes those opportunities can play a major role in the growth of the game, with young local players able to test themselves against elite international opposition while gaining invaluable experience from sharing dressing rooms with established stars.
“Local cricket has come on leaps and bounds in the UAE,” Lee continued.
“I think people underestimate how important it is for these young Emirati cricketers to be around their heroes and learn not just how they play cricket, but how they act away from the field.”
Lee doubles down on this point as he goes on to say it is through this exposure to elite international cricket, that the UAE can build a team capable of competing with some of the world’s leading cricketing nations.
Having seen some of the talent emerging in the country, the Australian great is confident that the foundations are there for UAE cricket to take another step forward on the international stage.
“These young local players are going to learn so much over the next six to eight, and I’m really looking forward to what that’s going to do for the nation.
“We’ve got some seriously talented UAE cricketers that will be on show in the new season, and I think they will go on to help challenge those bigger cricketing nations in years to come.”