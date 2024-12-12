Taking to Instagram, Sreesanth posted a video in which he playfully films Samson as he approaches, excitedly introducing him to a friend. The two cricketers share a friendly conversation and a joyful selfie, capturing the heartwarming moment of their reunion.

In the footage, Sreesanth can be seen enthusiastically saying, "Look, look who it is! It’s really Sanju Samson! Look, Sanju, Sanju... Sanju is meeting my friend. Sanju, Sanju... What are you doing here, Sanju?" With a smile, Sanju replies, "I came because my brother called me." The video then switches to selfie mode, capturing both cricketers beaming with joy as they share a happy moment together.

Sreesanth posted the video with an inspirational note for Sanju Samson, commending his talent and wishing him continued success. “May the blessings of God be upon you, and may you continue to shine brightly and make all of us proud, especially the Malayalam community, Indians, and every cricket enthusiast with your distinctive style. Keep progressing, keep radiating, and always stay inspired. The sky is not the limit!” wrote Sreesanth.

The heartfelt message reflected Sreesanth’s deep admiration for Samson’s achievements and his hope for the young cricketer to reach even greater heights. It also highlighted the pride both players share in representing Kerala and the Malayalam community on the global stage.

Samson has been in exceptional form recently, particularly in the T20I series against South Africa. He smashed two centuries, including a blistering 105 off 56 balls in the series opener. However, inconsistency remains a recurring challenge for the talented cricketer, preventing him from securing a permanent spot in the Indian team.

Sreesanth's role in Samson's success

Sanju Samson, the talented Indian cricketer, recently shared how a chance encounter with Rahul Dravid, facilitated by S. Sreesanth, kickstarted his IPL career.

In 2013, Sreesanth recommended Samson to Dravid, highlighting his exceptional talent. "I wasn’t getting a chance with KKR," Sanju Samson recalled in a viral Twitter video. "But during a match against RR, Sreesanth saw Rahul Dravid in the hotel lobby and said, 'There's this kid from Kerala who hit six sixes in an over. We should give him a try.'"

Initially skeptical, Dravid was soon impressed by Samson’s skills and offered him an opportunity with the Rajasthan Royals, marking the start of his IPL journey. Since then, Samson has evolved from a promising talent to an integral part of the franchise, ultimately becoming its captain.

Keralites and World Cup glory

Interestingly, Keralites share a unique connection with World Cup victories. Sunil Valson, originally from Kerala, was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad, while Sreesanth played pivotal roles in India’s triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.