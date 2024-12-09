In the post-match press conference, Head said he was praising the Indian pacer after dismissing him and didn’t expect such reaction. However, Siraj responded by saying it was a lie.

On-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire, Phillip Gillespie levelled the charges. Siraj and Head admitted their respective offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Ranjan Madugalle of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, which also carries one demerit points to both players.

Level 1 breaches

“Siraj has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee after being found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal,” said an ICC statement. “Head was reprimanded after he was found to have breached Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”