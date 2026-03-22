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South Africa clinch 19-run win over New Zealand in fourth T20

Five-match series is square at 2-2, with decider to be held in Christchurch on Wednesday

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AFP
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South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj (R) celebrates bowling New Zealand's Cole McConchie with teammate Andile Simelane during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa in Wellington on March 22, 2026.
South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj (R) celebrates bowling New Zealand's Cole McConchie with teammate Andile Simelane during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa in Wellington on March 22, 2026.
AFP

Wellington: South Africa's spinners played a decisive role as the tourists won the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand by 19 runs on Sunday to square the five-match series 2-2.

New Zealand were well placed to clinch the series midway through their chase in Wellington after the Proteas scored 164-5.

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However, from 88-3 after 10 overs, they lost wickets in rapid succession to be all out for 145 off 18.5 overs.

It sends the series, played between weakened sides from both countries, to a decider in Christchurch on Wednesday.

The match swung in favour of South Africa when spinners Keshav Maharaj and Prenelan Subrayen turned the screws through the middle stages of the chase.

Captain Maharaj is comfortably the most experienced member of an experimental tour squad and proved hard to score from as he took 2-22 off four overs.

Subrayen, playing his first T20 international, bowled Dane Cleaver for 26 to spark New Zealand's middle order crumble and finished with 2-13 off three overs.

Maharaj said his side played with more energy than in defeats in Hamilton and Auckland.

"It was a perfect response to two disappointing losses in a row," he said.

"Coming into this game, you could see there was a little bit more energy and hunger.

"We are a young team, finding our way in international cricket so it takes a little bit of time."

Opener Tim Robinson top-scored with 32 for New Zealand while Proteas paceman Gerald Coetzee took 3-31.

South Africa's innings were dominated by 57 off 36 balls from wicketkeeper Connor Esterhuizen.

He was dismissed by a spectacular outfield catch from Katene Clarke, on his international debut, off Ben Sears' bowling.

Paceman Sears impressed, taking 1-22 off four overs, which included conceding just two runs off the last over of the innings.

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