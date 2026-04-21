New Zealand's capital under state of local emergency as rains persist

Residents urged to stay alert, avoid floodwaters, prepare for possible evacuations
Dubai: New Zealand's capital city Wellington has been placed under a state of local emergency as inclement weather continues to batter the region.
Mayor Andrew Little has noted that the situation is being taken "very seriously," with emergency efforts coordinated by the Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office (WREMO).
"We've had flooding, slips, and evacuations. We need to just stay alert and be prepared. The key message is to stay informed," said Little in a video posted on Facebook.
Heavy rainfall has led to significant flooding and rising river levels across parts of the region, including Hutt and Porirua.
Authorities have warned that floodwaters have been strong enough to move cars, while several manhole covers have been dislodged, creating dangers for residents.
The saturated ground has also heightened the risk of landslips, which can occur suddenly and pose a serious threat to life.
In WREMO's latest advisory as of writing, light to moderate rain or showers will continue to affect the region until Thursday.
"The state of emergency is still in place for Wellington city, Hutt city, and Wairarapa in case the situation worsens overnight. We will continue to monitor conditions and share updates if the situation changes," read the update.
Little has advised residents to delay all non-essential travel and avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.
"Clear leaves and debris from your immediate household drains, but only if it's safe to do so. And be very careful around flood waters," said the mayor.
Moreover, people have been encouraged to call relevant authorities when faced with immediate danger.
"If you see the signs of a slip, get out, get to safe ground immediately, and call 111."
Residents whose properties have been damaged are urged to document the damage with photographs and contact their insurer or landlord as the first step.
If evacuation is required, people have been recommended to head to family or friends where possible and take essential items such as medication, baby food, and warm clothing.
Those with nowhere to go can seek assistance at Wellington city mission’s Whakamaru facility, which is open to provide support.
Additionally, residents have been told to stay updated through official channels, including Radio New Zealand, the country’s official civil defence broadcaster.
"The short outfall pipe off Moa Point has been in use, so definitely stay out of the water, between Owhiro Bay and Breaker Bay," stated Little.
Meanwhile, the mayor has also called on its residents to check on their neighbours as they navigate the ongoing emergency.
"We're Wellington, we're the world's best at dealing with wild weather. Give your neighbours a call, particularly if they're elderly or vulnerable. We'll get through this together."