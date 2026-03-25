What UAE residents can do to prevent home water damage during unstable weather

Residents share simple steps to fix leaks, avoid drainage blockage in inclement weather
Dubai: As the UAE continues to experience occasional runs of unstable weather, residents across communities have highlighted the importance of routine home maintenance to prevent leakage or blockage.
Maya Sapkota, who lives in a flat, has noted that small problems can quickly worsen if ignored.
“Household leaks and drainage blockages should be fixed promptly by tightening connections,” Sapkota told Gulf News.
“Even as a woman, I can use simple tools like sealants and clearing clogs to prevent damage.”
Similarly, Mohsan Zulfiqar, who lives in a villa, has mentioned that homeowners can handle minor issues themselves.
“Simple solutions such as hot water flushing, or using baking soda and vinegar, can help clear small clogs. Regular cleaning of drain covers and pipes is also essential to prevent buildup,” explained Zulfiqar.
However, he has stressed that persistent or severe problems should be handled by professionals to avoid further complications.
For Kamal Jung Karki, who lives in an apartment, consistent upkeep is necessary to limit these issues.
“Timely home maintenance plays a key role in preventing damages. Minor leaks can be controlled with quick repairs while blocked drains should be cleared regularly to keep water flowing smoothly and avoid buildup,” said Karki.
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With sudden downpours sweeping across the country, residents have shared the need for basic preparedness measures.
“To prepare for unstable weather keep drains clean, seal any openings, and secure outdoor items,” stated Sapkota.
She has also advised to keep emergency supplies ready during heavy rains.
On the other hand, Zulfiqar has recommended to clear roof, balcony, and surface drains to ensure proper water flow during rainfall.
“Sealing gaps in windows and doors can help prevent water seepage indoors. Additionally, avoid parking in low-lying spaces like basements or flood-prone areas,” said Zulfiqar.
Moreover, he has bared that residents should stay updated on weather advisories to minimise risks during inclement weather.
According to Karki, preparation doesn’t have to be complicated.
“Simple steps like checking drainage systems, securing surroundings, and keeping essentials on hand can help households stay protected during sudden heavy rains,” shared Karki.
Across all three residents, their common message is that preparation is as important as prevention. Basic emergency supplies such as flashlights, backup power sources, and essential items can make a difference during unexpected weather events. Keeping track of official weather updates is also a must in order to respond quickly to changing conditions.
From quick DIY fixes to simple precautionary steps, UAE residents have emphasised that protecting homes from water damage doesn’t always require major effort, just consistency and awareness. With regular maintenance and a bit of planning, households can stay safe, dry, and prepared even during unstable weather.