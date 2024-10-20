Dubai: New Zealand are the Women’s T20 World Cup cricket champions. The 32-run win over South Africa in the final was the reward for their consist show throughout the tournament.

None exemplied the consistency more than the Kiwi allrounder Amelie Kerr, who struck 43 and returned to grab three wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A packed house was treated to a high-class contest by the Kiwis, who continued their amazing run after starting the tournament as rank outsiders. South Africa played into the hands of New Zealand and gave away the trophy on a platter with the decision to bowl first, and had to be contend with the runners-up spot for the second successive time.

The 2009 finalists scored an impressive 158 for five in 20 overs with Kerr top scoring with 43 and useful contributions from Suzie Bates (32), and Brooke Halliday (38) on a wicket that considerably slowed once the shine of the new ball wore off. South Africa started well with Laura Wolvaardt showing the way, but lost the way once the skipper was dismissed. They collapsed to 129/9 in 20 overs.

It turned out to be one of the finest days in New Zealand cricket. The women’s team had ended a 14-year wait to win the World Cup trophy after losing to England in the inaugural edition in 2009, while the men’s team wrapped up their first Test win in India after 36 years.

New Zealand women also gave their country first ever cricket World Cup after the Kane Williamson-led team lost the 2019 ICC Men’s World Cup final at Lord’s.

The Kiwis played to a plan and attacked the South African bowling from the start. They were taking turns to go on the offensive while the other end ensured that there was a set batter. This has been their success formula against India in the opener and the West Indies in the semi-finals.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the Kiwis never took their foot off the pedal. When skipper Sophie Devine was dismissed just after the break, South Africa seemed to have made the turnaround. But Brooke Halliday ensured that the Kiwis stayed through the course with a power-packed display. After Halliday’s exit Kerr took but missed out on what would have been a precious half-century.

The early dew meant that the South African spinners could not get the turn off the surface and had to depend on variations. When Halliday went in the 18th over, she had done job to perfection, stringing a 57-run partnership in seven overs.

“Anytime you go out there with Amelia, you know she's going to be calm and composed. Good to go out there with her. Wasn't the easiest out there at times as the conditions were hot and the bowling - moving on through the innings - is harder to face and it gets slower,” Halliday told the broadcaster during the mid-innings break.

The Kiwi bowlers made quick adjustments and there was hardly any difference by the end of the powerplay, with the top South African duo – Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits – keeping the Proteas in the chase.

Brits struggled with her timing and that put extra pressure on Wolvaardt, who managed to do the bulk of the scoring in the 50-run opening partnership.

Throughout the tournament, South Africa have relied on the openers, who have topped the batting charts. Once the Kiwis broke through, the rest of the South African batting caved in after facing a mounting run rate. Wolvaardt tried to break the shackles and was dismissed and two top batters fell with the addition of eight runs.

The boundaries were far and few once the opening duo were separated and the conditions also made the scoring difficult. Once the shine went off, it was difficult to score and the New Zealanders ensured that they didn’t give the pace and the width to score freely.

Wolvaardt had to once again suffer the disappointment of being the top-scorer and end up on the losing side.