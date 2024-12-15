Hyderabad: India's star shuttler PV Sindhu shared an adorable picture with her fiancé, Venkata Datta, on Saturday. In the image, the couple can be seen feeding each other cake. The heartwarming picture features a "Miss to Mrs" caption on the board in the background.

"When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself - Kahlil Gibran 2024," she captioned the post.

As soon as Sindhu posted the image, fans and members of the showbiz industry flooded the comment section to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations, you two," Neha Dhupia commented.

"Lovely," a fan wrote.

Reportedly, the picture was taken at Sindhu and Venkata's engagement celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 22.

Recently, the badminton player met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally extend her wedding invitation.

"Always so special to spend time with you, sir. We are deeply grateful for your love, affection, and guidance, sir. It is truly amazing how you can discuss badminton with me and data with Datta so effortlessly," she wrote on Instagram.

In a visual shared by the Nirmala Sitharaman Office on X, the two-time Olympic medalist also met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Venkata. "Smt PV Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1), badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist, calls on Smt @nsitharaman," the post read.

A few days ago, Sindhu invited cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar to her wedding.

Tendulkar took to his official social media handle to express his feelings after receiving the wedding invitation from the shuttler.

"In badminton, the score always starts with 'love,' and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories and endless rallies of joy! @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

On the sporting front, Sindhu ended her Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour drought of over two years by defeating China's Wu Luo Yu in the finals of the Syed Modi India International badminton tournament in Lucknow.