Dubai: Partly cloudy and pleasant weather is expected across the UAE today. The Met Office recorded light rain in Al Dhafra early this morning.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) recorded light rain over Umm Al Oshtan in Al Dhafra region, over east of Yasat Island, and over Arzanah island.

According to the NCM, the weather in other parts of the country, is partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance over rainfall over the sea and islands, during daytime.

The maximum temperatures in the coastal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29 degree Celsius, while the lowest temperatures are expected to be between 14 and 19 degree Celsius.

It is going to be humid at night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds with speeds up to 35 km/hr are to be expected over the coastal and island areas, with speeds reaching up to 40 km/hr over mountain areas.