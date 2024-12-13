Dubai: The weather will be plesant today, with partly cloudy skies across the UAE. The Met Office forecasts that eastern parts of the country might see cloudy conditions and even light rainfall.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times, with a chance of light rainfall over the sea, islands and some eastern areas.

The weather bureau has reported fog over Bad Al Mutawah in Al Dhafra region in the early morning today.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 26 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 25 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 22°C over the mountains.

The lowest temperature recorded in the country today morning was 8.3°C in Jais Mountain, Ras Al Khaimah at 2.15am.

The highest temperature recorded in the country yesterday was at 30°C in Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 3pm.

It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times at the speed 10 to 25 reaching 35km/hr.