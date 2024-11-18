Imagine a world where planning a get-together is as simple as a few taps on your phone. Well, that world is here, thanks to WhatsApp’s new event feature.

No more endless back-and-forth messages, no more missed details, and no more confusion. With just a few clicks, you can now create a detailed event, invite your friends and family, and effortlessly coordinate the logistics

Here’s how it works:

1. Start a New Event: Open your desired group chat > tap the "+" button > select "Event" from the menu.

2. Fill in the details: Give your event a clear name > Set a specific date and time > add a location > also include a description for any additional details or instructions.

3. Send the Invitation: Once you've finalised the details > tap "Send" to share the event with your group.

After the event is created:

* Easy RSVP: Your friends and family can easily RSVP to your event with a simple tap indicating whether they're > "Going," > "Maybe," or > "Can't Go."

* Clear details: All the essential information about the event, including the date, time, location, and description, is conveniently displayed in one place.

* Helpful reminders: WhatsApp will send timely reminders to everyone in the group, ensuring no one misses out.