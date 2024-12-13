Dubai: The UAE Cybersecurity Council issued an advisory urging Google Chrome users to check their browsers and ensure they are using the latest version.

The Cybersecurity Council has recommended installing the latest security updates from Google Chrome and sharing this information with subsidiaries and partners.

In a statement, Google issued a Chrome update for desktop users, warning that a serious security vulnerability could allow attackers to remotely execute code on affected systems or compromise sensitive data.

Google notified in a blog that the Chrome stable channel has been updated to 131.0.6778.139/.140 for Windows and Mac, and 131.0.6778.139 for Linux. This update will be rolling out over the coming days/weeks.