UAE among world’s lowest in unemployment as labour force hits record 9.4 million

Hanan Ahli, Director of the FCSC, said: “The positive results of the 2024 Labor Force Survey—which showed an increase in the size of the labor force, a rise in economic participation, and a decline in the unemployment rate to just 1.9% compared to the global average—are not merely statistical figures. They are the outcome of the visionary leadership of our nation, which continues to build an ideal environment for workforce growth and provide sustainable opportunities through initiatives and policies that support labor force development and reduce unemployment rates.”

Abu Dhabi : The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) announced that the size of the labor force in the UAE rose to 9.4 million individuals in 2024, marking a notable increase compared to 2023. The economic participation rate of individuals aged 15 and above also increased to 81.4%, up from 78.5% in 2023, while the unemployment rate declined to 1.9%, compared to 2.1% in 2023, remaining among the lowest globally, according to International Labour Organization estimates. This reflects the strength of the national labor market and continued growth across various economic sectors.

The survey results conducted by the FCSC in partnership with local statistical centers in the UAE showed an increase in the size of the labor force in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 9.4 million individuals aged 15 and above, whether employed or unemployed. The number of employed persons also increased to 9.2 million, of whom 81% were male (7.5 million) and 19% female (1.7 million). The economic participation rate rose to 81.4%, compared to 78.5% in 2023, representing the percentage of the labor force among the total UAE population aged 15 and above.

She added that the Labor Force Survey is one of the most important household surveys, as it provides the necessary data for research and statistical analysis, supports decision makers at all levels, and delivers up-to-date, accurate, high-quality data on the characteristics of the population based on their relationship to the labor force in general, and on the characteristics of labor force participants in particular.

The Labor Force Survey is one of the primary household surveys that helps identify the relationship of working-age individuals to the labor market, whether employed, unemployed (seeking and available for work), or outside the labor force (such as homemakers, students, people unable or unwilling to work, or retirees). The survey is conducted annually in the fourth quarter of the year, a period characterized by relative stability when all individuals are typically present in the country.

