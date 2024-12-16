Dubai: From children without documents to single mothers with fines for overstaying, the UAE amnesty for residency violators has benefited a wide cross-section of society, officials said on Monday.

During a press conference by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), humanitarian cases were highlighted from the four-month grace period, which ends on December 31.

GDRFA Dubai Director-General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri urged the community to support efforts in raising awareness about the amnesty programme, which waives visa fines and allows individuals to either regularise their residency status or exit the UAE without penalties.

GDRFA officials and journalists at the media briefing on Monday Image Credit: Supplied

“Everyone is pleased with the amnesty. It has been smoothly implemented, and many undocumented residents have taken it seriously and benefited,” said Lt Gen Al Marri. “Those who participated have found jobs and are prospering.”

He expressed surprise that some individuals still have doubts about the initiative.

“Some people come to my office asking if the amnesty is real. They need to understand that we’re here to help.”

Lt Gen Al Marri commended his team’s efforts in assisting applicants.

“We must help ease the lives of others. Those who miss this amnesty will regret it later. With less than 15 days remaining, take this opportunity to regularise your status, eliminate fines, and start anew.”

The press conference was also attended by Brigadier Khalaf Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General of the Entry Permits and Residency Sector; Lt Col Expert Khalid bin Media Al Falasi, Deputy Assistant Director for Smart Services; and Colonel Abdullah Atiq, Acting Assistant Director-General for the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, along with several other officials.

Humanitarian cases

Col Atiq emphasised the humanitarian aspect of the amnesty, sharing stories of families and children who benefited from it.

“We connected individuals without passports to their embassies, enabling them to return home happily,” he said.

“We encountered cases where children didn’t know their fathers and were solely cared for by their mothers. They lacked visas to take vaccinations, but Dubai Health stepped in to provide them. It was our duty to support them.” DNA tests were also conducted for mothers of “children of unknown fathers”. Before the amnesty, these incidents were involved in legal cases.

Other individuals who had cases against them, including criminal and financial ones, can also amend their status if they remain in remain in the country under the amnesty.

The media briefing also heard that construction workers and security guards have been the primary beneficiaries of the amnesty and visa status correction. Col Atiq noted that more individuals adjusted their status than those who departed.

He praised the efforts of various authorities, including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dubai Police and the Forensic Laboratory for facilitating all procedures.

Inspection campaigns

The GDRFA stressed that the coming phase will witness intensified inspection campaigns and strict measures against violators who do not take advantage of this opportunity before the deadline.

“The amnesty period for rectifying residency violations is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at enhancing societal stability and creating a safe environment where laws are respected. We urge all violators to take the step now to rectify their status before the end of the grace period, providing them with an opportunity to contribute to building a safe and sustainable community,” said Lt Gen Al Marri.

Open-door policy

He added that the ‘Contact the Director-General’ service on the GDRFA website is one of the key communication channels provided by the GDRFA Dubai to help amnesty seekers and other applicants. The service allows all customers and community members to directly connect with the Director-General to share their inquiries and feedback, fostering trust between the GDRFA and the public.

Also, designated centres, such as the Al Awir Residency Violators Centre, offer comprehensive services to support individuals in rectifying their situations with ease and efficiency.