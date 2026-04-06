Fujairah: The competent authorities in Fujairah announced that they are responding to an incident resulting from the targeting of a du telecommunications building in the emirate by a drone launched from Iran.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi are managing an incident at Rinn Systems Company in Musaffah—ICAD City after shrapnel fell following a successful air defence interception. A Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries in the incident.

UAE residents received a series of mobile alerts from the Ministry of Interior on Monday confirming that the situation across the country is currently safe following multiple missile and drone threats. Authorities thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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