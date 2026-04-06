The Fujairah Media Office stated that no injuries have been reported
Fujairah: The competent authorities in Fujairah announced that they are responding to an incident resulting from the targeting of a du telecommunications building in the emirate by a drone launched from Iran.
The Fujairah Media Office stated that no injuries have been reported.
Authorities in Abu Dhabi are managing an incident at Rinn Systems Company in Musaffah—ICAD City after shrapnel fell following a successful air defence interception. A Ghanaian national sustained moderate injuries in the incident.
Officials urged the public to rely solely on official sources for updates and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.
UAE residents received a series of mobile alerts from the Ministry of Interior on Monday confirming that the situation across the country is currently safe following multiple missile and drone threats. Authorities thanked residents for their cooperation and reassured the public that normal activities can now resume.
Authorities urged residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidance, and monitor official channels for further updates as the situation develops.