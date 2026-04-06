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UAE air defences intercept twelve ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 UAVs

Missile interceptions highlight UAE's robust defence readiness

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE air defences intercept twelve ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 UAVs

Dubai: The UAE air defence systems on Monday (April 6, 2026) intercepted twelve ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 19 drones, launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have intercepted 519 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,210 UAVs.

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These attacks resulted in 4 injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe, bringing the total number of injuries to 221 cases, from multiple nationalities including: Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

No cases of martyrdom or deaths were recorded in the past hours, and thus, since the start of the brazen Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs stands at two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan national civilian contractor with the armed forces, while the total number of fatalities stands at 10 civilians from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert and readiness to deal with any threats, and to firmly confront all attempts to undermine the state's security, thereby ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its interests and national capabilities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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US-Israel-Iran war

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