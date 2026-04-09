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UAE's Ministry of Defense confirms airspace free of any aerial threats

No injuries were recorded in recent hours, keeping the total number of injuries at 224

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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UAE's Ministry of Defense confirms airspace free of any aerial threats
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The Ministry of Defence announced that on 9th April 2026, UAE air defence systems did not detect any ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, or UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,256 UAVs.

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No injuries were recorded in recent hours, keeping the total number of injuries at 224, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

No martyrs or fatalities have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed its full readiness to address any threats and to respond firmly to any attempts that aim to undermine the UAE’s security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding national interests.

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