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UAE air defences intercept 16 ballistic missiles and 42 drones from Iran on March 29

Ministry of Defence vows to protect sovereignty amid rising casualties and injuries

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE air defences remain on high alert to safeguard the nation. Image used for illustrative purposes.
UAE air defences remain on high alert to safeguard the nation. Image used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: On Sunday, March 29, 2026, UAE air defences intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 42 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have engaged a total of 414 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,914 UAVs.

The assaults have claimed the lives of two members of the UAE Armed Forces, who were performing their national duty, as well as a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces. In addition, eight foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Palestine, and India were also killed.

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A total of 178 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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IranUS-Israel-Iran war

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