GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UPDATE

UAE air defences intercept 1 ballistic missile and 11 drones

Ministry of Defense affirms that it is on high alert, readiness to deal with any threats

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE air defences intercept 1 ballistic missile and 11 drones

The UAE Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday that air defenses engaged 1 ballistic missile, and 11 drones originating from Iran.

Since the start of Iran's brazen attacks, the UAE air defenses have engaged 520 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles, and 2,221 drones.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces. The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 221 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A view of the Kuwait city skyline.

Kuwait: Army responding to missile, drone attack

1m read
A US Air Force Boeing stratotanker refueling a fighter jet mid-air.

US refueling aircraft crashes in Iraq

27m read
Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

US military learning how to fight Iran's drones

6m read
UAE condemns drone attack on Oman's Salalah Port

UAE condemns drone attack on Oman's Salalah Port

1m read