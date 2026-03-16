Earlier in the month , the peso traded closer to 15.9 on March 5 and 15.88 on March 4, while levels around 15.84 and 15.78 were seen on March 3 and March 2, respectively. At the start of March, the rate stood at 15.63, which was largely unchanged from the final days of February.

Currency movements through the past month illustrate a steady weakening trend. The peso stood at 16.21 per dirham between March 13 and March 15, before weakening further to 16.24 on March 16. Only a week earlier, the exchange rate hovered near 15.96 on March 10, while levels around 16.04 were recorded on March 11 and 16.1 on March 12.

Government officials in Manila have been monitoring the situation closely. The 60-per-dollar threshold has long been viewed as an important line for policymakers, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signalling earlier this year that he does not want the peso to weaken to that level.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.