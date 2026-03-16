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Peso weakens to new low versus UAE dirham as oil prices jolts currency markets

Peso slides to new low while central bank steps in to steady markets

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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For now, favourable rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market.
For now, favourable rates are prompting households to reassess strategy, deciding whether to lock in current levels or wait for another shift in the market.
Bloomberg

Dubai: The Philippine peso fell to a record low against the UAE dirham on Monday morning, reflecting mounting pressure on emerging market currencies amid volatile energy markets and growing global uncertainty. (Check live forex rates here)

The peso stood at 16.24 against Dh1 at around 9.45 am, marking the weakest level recorded against the dirham and highlighting the sharp depreciation that has unfolded through March.

The latest drop comes at a time when global oil markets have surged beyond $100 a barrel following escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a development that is particularly damaging for fuel-importing economies such as the Philippines.

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Currency slide accelerates

Currency movements through the past month illustrate a steady weakening trend. The peso stood at 16.21 per dirham between March 13 and March 15, before weakening further to 16.24 on March 16. Only a week earlier, the exchange rate hovered near 15.96 on March 10, while levels around 16.04 were recorded on March 11 and 16.1 on March 12.

Earlier in the month, the peso traded closer to 15.9 on March 5 and 15.88 on March 4, while levels around 15.84 and 15.78 were seen on March 3 and March 2, respectively. At the start of March, the rate stood at 15.63, which was largely unchanged from the final days of February.

During the second half of February, the peso traded within a tighter band, fluctuating between 15.51 and 15.77, before beginning a gradual slide that accelerated in early March.

The movement reflects mounting pressure from higher energy costs and global risk sentiment, which have pushed investors toward the US dollar.

Central bank steps in

Pressure on the currency has also been visible in the broader foreign exchange market where the peso approached a key psychological level against the US dollar.

The currency fell as much as 0.3% to 59.94 per dollar, nearing a record low before stabilising after intervention by the central bank.

“Since the dollar is down, I assume some intervention can push the peso back down below 60,” said Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr., confirming that authorities had stepped into the market to steady the currency.

Government officials in Manila have been monitoring the situation closely. The 60-per-dollar threshold has long been viewed as an important line for policymakers, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signalling earlier this year that he does not want the peso to weaken to that level.

Oil prices add fresh pressure

Energy markets remain the main driver of currency weakness. Brent crude has climbed above $100 a barrel, extending gains amid supply disruptions linked to the Iran conflict and renewed tensions around shipping routes in the Gulf.

The Philippines relies heavily on imported fuel, making the peso particularly sensitive to higher oil prices that widen the country’s trade deficit.

The central bank has previously warned that persistently high oil prices could force policymakers to reconsider the interest rate outlook. Remolona said earlier this month that crude prices remaining above $100 a barrel could trigger a rate hike if inflation pressures intensify.

- With inputs from Bloomberg.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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Related Topics:
PhilippinesPhilippine pesoPhilippine economyUS-Israel-Iran war

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