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Kuwait condemns continued Iranian attacks on UAE, Gulf states

Kuwait stands with UAE against Iranian aggression

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This aerial photograph shows skyscrapers enveloped in early morning fog in Kuwait City on November 9, 2025.
This aerial photograph shows skyscrapers enveloped in early morning fog in Kuwait City on November 9, 2025.
AFP

KUWAIT: Kuwait strongly condemned the continued Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other Gulf states on Monday which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to others after a missile struck a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahya area of Abu Dhabi.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a flagrant violation of international laws and norms and a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The ministry reiterated Kuwait’s rejection of all acts targeting the security of brotherly and friendly countries, stressing the need to halt policies that could widen the scope of escalation and undermine regional security and stability.

It also expressed Kuwait’s full solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken by the Emirates to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability.

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