Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Monitoring and Control Center, has released a video, highlighting a traffic accident caused by driver distraction and inattentiveness during a sudden stop in traffic.
The police warned drivers of the dangers of distracted driving, emphasising the risks posed by using mobile phones for internet browsing, social media, making calls, or taking photos while behind the wheel. Such behaviours, they noted, significantly increase the risk of serious traffic accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police warned that distracted driving in the emirate incurs a fine of Dh800 and four black points on the driver’s licence.