The festival, which runs till September 27, brings together some of the most innovative musicians from the UAE and across the globe. Metro stations including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and DMCC will come alive with daily performances from 5pm to 10pm, offering commuters an extraordinary experience.

With 20 talented musicians performing across a range of instruments and genres, the festival offers a unique opportunity for passengers to enjoy an eclectic mix of sounds. From string and percussion to wind instruments and even creations made from everyday objects, the festival’s diverse lineup promises something special for every listener, even within the metro compartments.

This year’s festival continues to build on its reputation as a dynamic cultural celebration, reflecting Dubai’s commitment to fostering creativity and providing exceptional experiences for its residents and visitors.

Attendees were treated to a blend of genres and styles, showcasing the rich array of musical talent from around the world. The festival’s lively atmosphere and the enthusiastic participation of the audience underscored its status as a highlight in Dubai’s cultural calendar.

As the festival unfolds, attendees can expect a continuous stream of diverse musical performances that will bring an extra spark to their commute. With performances rotating across the five metro stations, each day offers a fresh and exciting experience for everyone involved.