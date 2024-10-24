The partnership will include a series of high-profile engagements throughout the year, providing a platform for thought leaders, business innovators and policymakers from India, the Gulf region, and beyond. These initiatives aim to strengthen the ties between Indian businesses and global markets while providing vital insights and perspectives for industry leaders and policymakers, and fosters meaningful engagement and dialogue between India, the UAE, and the wider global community.

The deepening of this strategic partnership comes ahead of India Global Forum’s Middle East and Africa (IGF ME&A) from 24-27 November 2024 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The 4th edition of IGF ME&A will explore and seek to unlock new and exciting potential for collaboration and partnerships between India and the UAE, Middle East and Africa for a limitless future.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Gulf News, the most influential and credible voice in UAE’s media landscape. Our partnership with Gulf News enables us to provide global audiences with unparalleled insights into the exciting developments taking place in India and highlighting the opportunities it presents for the Middle East and other international markets. With our combined efforts, we aim to bring forward stories of innovation, growth, and the future of India and its dynamic role on the global stage."