In celebration of the upcoming 45th anniversary of Korea-UAE diplomatic relations, the 'Korean Business Council in the UAE' was officially launched on October 23, 2024, at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The Council aims to boost Korean companies’ entry into the UAE market and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.
With 67 founding member companies, including key players like POSCO International, CJ Logistics, Hyundai Construction, and GS Energy, the Council will serve as a unified platform to support Korean businesses in the UAE and enhance bilateral collaboration in emerging industries like AI, smart cities, and clean energy.
The Dubai Chamber has shown strong support, offering free meeting spaces and fostering business cooperation between Korean and UAE companies. Both countries look forward to deepening ties in advanced industries, following their comprehensive economic partnership agreement signed in May 2024.
This Council marks a new chapter in Korea-UAE relations, expanding networks and creating growth opportunities for businesses in both nations.