Based in Jeddah, the ICD is the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Sampa and the ICD have indicated that the project will contribute to Turkey’s broader renewable energy objectives. Turkey aims for net-zero emissions by 2053, supported by its Renewable Energy Support Mechanism, which encourages private sector investments in renewable energy. To reach its goal of quadrupling renewable energy generation to a capacity of 120,000 MW by 2035, Turkey plans to bring an additional 7,500 MW to 8,000 MW online each year.