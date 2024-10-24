Dubai: Six Saudi companies have reached the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC), organised by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monsha’at) in Saudi Arabia.

Notable among them is Ammar Real Estate, which provides technology-driven lease management solutions, and AmplifAI, an AI-focused company specialising in diabetic foot care, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Another contender, Ballurh, offers a business intelligence platform that integrates with point-of-sale systems to deliver actionable insights from diverse data sources.

Other finalists include Fbni, a leader in sustainable construction materials; MisMar, which offers an app for car maintenance and repairs; and Moddakir, an educational platform designed to help users create customised learning plans for the Qur’an.

These Saudi firms emerged from national and regional qualifying rounds to compete among 100 companies in the EWC finals. Their innovative offerings span various sectors, positioning them to boost local and global competitiveness, as reported by Saudi news agency Arab News.

The EWC is hosted by Monsha’at in collaboration with the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Foundation (Misk) and the Global Entrepreneurship Network.