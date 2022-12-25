Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new service to deliver license plates for light and heavy vehicles and bicycles through a specialised delivery company.
The service can be requested through the police’s electronic service channels and the Tamm app. Upon paying the fees, the customer is contacted to determine the time and place of delivery of the plates within 48 hours.
Brigadier General Muhammad Al Buraik Al Amiri, director of the drivers and vehicles licensing department of the police, emphasised the keenness of the force to implement endeavours to achieve the happiness and well-being for customers.