Abu Dhabi: Beginning Monday, September 26, the speed limit on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road (Al Qurm Street), from Sheikh Zayed Bridge to Qasr Al Bahr intersection in both directions, will be reduced to 100km/h, Abu Dhabi Police announced on Saturday.
Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Joint Traffic Safety Committee, announced the reduction on Al Qurm Street to enhance traffic safety.
Drive safely
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to abide by the new speed limit and to ensure safe driving. Authorities said “studies show that driving within the speed limit produces positive results, especially on the traffic situation and helps avoid accidents by improving traffic flow in times of congestion”.