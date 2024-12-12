Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to welcome a surge in travellers this winter holiday season, with over 5.2 million guests expected between December 13 and 31.

The daily average is projected at 274,000 passengers, with Friday, December 20, anticipated to be the busiest day of the period, hosting nearly 296,000 guests. The weekend from December 20 to 22 will also see peak activity, with an estimated 880,000 guests passing through.

Of the projected traffic, 1.7 million passengers will arrive in Dubai, and 1.5 million will depart, underscoring Dubai’s rising position as a premier destination for international travellers.

Travel Tips for Guests

Dubai Airports is committed to ensuring a seamless travel experience for all guests during this peak period. Here are some tips for those travelling during the coming weeks to make their journey as smooth as possible:

Check-in Early

Emirates guests can use home check-in, early check-in, and city check-in facilities.

For other airlines, guests should arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

Safe & Secure

Save time by placing metal items and electronics in hand luggage and adhering to LAGs (liquid, aerosols, and gels) regulations.

Permitted portable electronic devices, power banks, and spare batteries are prohibited in checked-in luggage and must be carried in/as hand luggage.

Use Smart Gates: Families with children over 12 can expedite passport control through Smart Gates.

Plan: Organise travel documents, check baggage allowances, and familiarise yourself with your airline’s regulations to avoid surprises.

Avoid Congestion

Opt for the Dubai Metro for easy access to and from Terminals 1 and 3.

Farewell goodbyes should be exchanged at home, as only passengers will be permitted inside the terminals during peak periods.