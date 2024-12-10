Dubai: India’s path to the World Test Championship (WTC) final faces new obstacles after a stinging loss to Australia, while South Africa’s dominant victory over Sri Lanka has shaken up the standings.

The Proteas’ 109-run win at St George’s Park propelled them to the top of the 12-team table, pushing Australia to second and India to third. This result eliminated Sri Lanka from contention and left India’s qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

India’s narrow path forward

To stay in the race, India must achieve a 3-1 series win against Australia. This requires winning two of the remaining matches and drawing one — a daunting task after Australia’s strong comeback in the second Test.

The pivotal third Test at the Gabba, beginning December 14, will reveal whether Rohit Sharma’s team can keep their hopes alive.

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during the second One Day International match against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on November 26. Image Credit: AFP

Pakistan’s potential role

If India falter, their qualification could depend on Pakistan, who are playing three Twenty20s, three ODIs and two Tests against South Africa. The first Twenty20 begins in Paarl on Tuesday.

For India to remain in contention, Pakistan would need to defeat South Africa in both their upcoming Tests, which start on December 26. Additionally, the outcome of Australia’s two-Test series in Sri Lanka could influence the final standings.

However, even a single win in South Africa’s remaining matches would seal their place in the WTC final and eliminate India from contention.

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva during the fifth day of the second Test at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on Sunday. Image Credit: AFP

South Africa builds momentum

South African captain Temba Bavuma praised his team’s gritty performance after their victory over Sri Lanka, describing it as a milestone for his relatively inexperienced side.

“For a lot of the guys, it was a proper taste of what Test cricket is about,” Bavuma said. “It’s rare when you get to play for five days, and it’s also rare when the game is always in the balance. There were times when we were on top, and times when Sri Lanka had momentum on their side.”

Looking ahead, Bavuma added, “The championship table looks good. We see ourselves at No. 1 with two games to go. I don’t know what the maths looks like, but we’re playing good cricket, and we want it to continue.”

Slim hopes

Sri Lanka’s chances are now virtually non-existent, but Pakistan could re-enter the picture with four straight wins — two Tests each against South Africa and the West Indies. Sri Lanka’s only hope lies in defeating Australia in their upcoming series.

Indian statistician Mohandas Menon noted that Australia and South Africa are still the front-runners, thanks to home-ground advantages in their remaining matches.

India’s missed opportunity

India had a golden chance to seal their spot in the WTC final during their home series against New Zealand. However, a disappointing performance led to their first home series loss in 13 years, leaving them in a precarious position.

Despite the setbacks, former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton believes India perform best under pressure. “The Indians are the most dangerous when they have their backs to the wall, like wounded tigers,” he said ahead of the first Test in Perth.