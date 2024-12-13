Dubai: When Yashasvi Jaiswal strides to the crease, bowlers brace for impact. With a fearless approach that has redefined India’s batting, the 22-year-old opener has tormented attacks across the globe. This year alone, he has smashed 1,294 runs in just 25 innings, including a defining performance in India’s emphatic victory over Australia in the first Test at Perth. But as Jaiswal thrives, his absence in form was starkly felt when India faltered in the next game, proving just how critical he is to the team’s fortunes.

“I was surprised with Jaiswal’s aggression. I underestimated how hard he would come at us. We saw that in the first two Tests,” England spinner Tom Hartley told Gulf News during his visit to Dubai where he conducted master classes to aspiring talents at the Dubai Rugby Sevens.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a lean Test against Australia in Adelaide. However, he has been the lynchpin for India in the last one year. Image Credit: AFP

The left-hander’s brilliance was on full display during India’s recent series against England, where he scored 702 runs, including two double centuries, across nine innings. His impact underlines his critical role in India’s success in the longest format of the game.

Hartley’s quiet return

While Jaiswal has been going from strength to strength, 25-year-old Hartley, who claimed 22 wickets in the series, including a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of his debut Test, has not featured in a Test match for the past 10 months.

“Obviously, to do what I did in India was fantastic. As a professional player, you have to understand that they sometimes choose other players. Bashir has been following very well. I agree he has a better shape than me on the ball and will likely do better in England. I just need to focus on my practice and bring my best game. It’s a great dressing room with a fantastic vibe, and the lads are supportive. I’ll do my best to come back,” Hartley shared.

Every bowler across the world is eyeing for the prized wicket of Indian talisman Virat Kohli (pictured). Image Credit: AFP

Missing the Kohli challenge

Hartley admitted disappointment at not being able to bowl to Virat Kohli during the five-Test series, as the Indian star missed the games for personal reasons.

“Kohli is key for India. From what I hear, he creates such an atmosphere in the crowd with his massive following. It would have been special to experience that. He’s an excellent player of spin, so I’m not too fussed about bowling to him. He might have scored off me a few times, but any bowler would love to get him out. That would have been really special.”

Root vs Kohli: The debate

The comparison between Kohli and England’s Joe Root continues to spark debate, with Root gaining ground in runs and centuries. Hartley, however, believes both are exceptional players.

“It’s hard to say one is better than the other. Kohli is so suited to Indian spinning wickets, but Root plays spin just as well. Both are great players to aspire to be. I’ve not seen Kohli train in person, but Root’s training is relentless. He spends 45 minutes to an hour doing throwdowns every single day. He’s been one of the best batters in the world for years, but he never relaxes and is always looking to improve.”

England captain Ben Stokes (right) and Joe Root (centre) lead their team after winning the second Test against New Zealand. Image Credit: AFP

Focusing on whiteball success

Hartley has also missed out on England’s squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic and is honing his white-ball game, finding success with Lancashire.

When asked about his interest in playing in the Indian Premier League, the left-arm spinner replied, “For now, my focus is on getting back to the England Test team and performing well. I’ll look at white-ball cricket later in my career. Of course, I’d love to play in the IPL in the future.”