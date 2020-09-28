Dubai: Al Nasr have signed Dia Saba, an Israeli midfielder of Arab descent, from Chinese club Guangzhou R&F on a three-year deal, the UAE side have announced.
The Arabian Gulf League club did not disclose the price paid as Saba becomes the fourth Al Nasr signing ahead of the new season, Emarat Alyoum reported on Monday.
The midfielder, 27, signed his new contract in the presence of Al Nasr Chairman, Abdul Rahman Abu Al Shawarib, members of the company’s board of directors and his agent, and received the No. 9 shirt.
According to reports in China and Israel, Saba will earn around Dh917,000 per month.
Al Nasr’s other new players include Sebastian Tagliabue, Ryan Mendes, Abdul Rahman Youssef and Caique Jesus.