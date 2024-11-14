Paris: France head coach Fabien Galthie said on Thursday Gael Fickou was “a leader” as the experienced centre was named among four changes for this weekend’s November international with New Zealand.

He is joined in the starting lineup for Saturday’s game in Paris by full-back Romain Buros on his debut, winger Gabin Villiere and flanker Paul Boudehent.

Fickou, 30, combines with Yoram Moefana after replacing Emilien Gailleton, who is among the replacements, having been used off the bench himself in last weekend’s November campaign-opening win over Japan.

“He’s a leader. There are no caps given away for free as presents,” Galthie told reporters.

“After three weeks of preparation, he’s in form. It allows us to be able to name a very balanced pair of centres,” he added.

Knee issue

Test novice Buros is in for the dropped Leo Barre, Villiere comes in for Theo Attissogbe who has a knee issue and Boudehent takes the place of the injured Francois Cros.

The 27-year-old Buros has been a consistent performer for Bordeaux-Begles since joining them in 2018 and has scored four tries in eight games this season.

“He has confidence and certitude in his game, that he shows with his club and has done sone with us for three weeks of training,” Galthie said.

“We felt it was the right moment to change,” he added.

Olympic hero

Antoine Dupont captains Les Bleus in his second match since returning to the national 15-a-side team after his Olympic gold medal heroics in the sevens format.

Matthieu Jalibert drops out of the matchday squad altogether having been a replacement in the victory over Japan.

Jalibert, 26, had been Les Bleus’ first-choice fly-half at last year’s World Cup in place of the injured Romain Ntamack.

Thomas Ramos, who usually plays full-back, keeps the number 10 shirt with Ntamack again unavailable through injury and Jalibert is not even considered as a travelling reserve for the game at the Stade de France.

“We’ve taken the time to talk with Matthieu,” Galthie said.

“He’s always given the French national team his talent and has always tried his best.

“The competition (for places) in this team is important, our project is a collective one,” he added.

France last tasted defeat to the All Blacks in 2018.

France (15-1)

Romain Buros; Gabin Villiere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Alexandre Roumat, Paul Boudehent; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament: Tevita Tatafu, Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, Georges-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Mickael Guillard, Charles Ollivon, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton