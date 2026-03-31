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Martinez says Ronaldo's mindset makes retirement hard to predict

Portugal boss unsure on Ronaldo retirement plan: "His mindset is quite inspiring"

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's Spanish head coach Roberto Martinez celebrate winning the UEFA Nations League final football match between Portugal and Spain in Munich, southern Germany on June 8, 2025.
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's Spanish head coach Roberto Martinez celebrate winning the UEFA Nations League final football match between Portugal and Spain in Munich, southern Germany on June 8, 2025.
AFP-JOHN MACDOUGALL

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has admitted he has no clear answer on when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire from international football, despite the striker recently suggesting he could step away in “one or two years”.

Speaking to GiveMeSport’s Ben Jacobs, Martinez said predicting Ronaldo’s future is almost impossible.

“I have learned very quickly not to predict the future with Cristiano,” Martinez said. “He has got this elite brain about being the best he can be today. If you ask him, he’ll tell you the same. He doesn’t make plans.”

Ronaldo is currently recovering from a muscle issue and was not included in Portugal’s squad for the recent international friendlies. However, he is now close to full fitness and is expected to be available for Al Nassr’s next match.

The Portugal captain is currently dealing with a minor soft tissue injury, but Martinez played down any concerns.

“It is true that he has a soft tissue injury. Probably next week, he could start with his group preparations. It’s not a major issue.”

Ronaldo, who remains a key figure in the squad, continues to play an important role both on and off the pitch.

“Cristiano is our captain. He has been very influential and important. We won the Nations League with him. His role is important in our team, making the last movements in the box, his goalscoring threat and the way he can finish off moves.”

Martinez also highlighted Ronaldo’s mentality, which he believes still sets the standard for the team.

“His mindset is quite inspiring. He just lives every day as if it was his last one, and he wants to improve. You don’t know when is going to be the end.”

With Ronaldo still performing at a high level and leading Portugal, his international future remains open ended, even for his own manager.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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