Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese star footballer posts pictures of undergoing intense drills at Al Nassr
Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo resumed training on Friday after returning to Saudi Arabia a day earlier.
The Portuguese superstar shared photos of himself training at Al Nassr’s facilities, signalling positive progress in his recovery.
Ronaldo had travelled to Spain following a hamstring injury but arrived back in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after focusing on rehabilitation. The 41-year-old’s return comes at a crucial moment, with Al Nassr preparing to resume competitive action.
Posting an update on social media, he wrote: “Good to be back! Looking good.”
The forward has been sidelined since February 28, when he sustained the injury during a key stretch of the season. There had been concerns about its potential impact on his form ahead of the final months leading into World Cup preparations.
However, his latest update suggests his recovery is on track, raising hopes of an imminent return to full training. His optimistic message reflects growing confidence as he intensifies his rehabilitation.
His timing could be significant, with Al Nassr set to face Al Najma on April 3 following the international break. If progress continues, he could be available for selection.
Meanwhile, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez had already played down concerns, explaining Ronaldo’s absence from the latest national team squad and indicating the injury was not serious. He suggested a recovery timeline of “a week or two,” which now appears to be on schedule.
A return to action would be a major boost for both club and country as preparations intensify. With the World Cup approaching, maintaining peak fitness will remain a top priority for the veteran forward.