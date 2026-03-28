GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training in Saudi Arabia

Portuguese star footballer posts pictures of undergoing intense drills at Al Nassr

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cristiano Ronaldo resumes training in Saudi Arabia
X

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo resumed training on Friday after returning to Saudi Arabia a day earlier.

The Portuguese superstar shared photos of himself training at Al Nassr’s facilities, signalling positive progress in his recovery.

Ronaldo had travelled to Spain following a hamstring injury but arrived back in Saudi Arabia on Thursday after focusing on rehabilitation. The 41-year-old’s return comes at a crucial moment, with Al Nassr preparing to resume competitive action.

Posting an update on social media, he wrote: “Good to be back! Looking good.”

The forward has been sidelined since February 28, when he sustained the injury during a key stretch of the season. There had been concerns about its potential impact on his form ahead of the final months leading into World Cup preparations.

However, his latest update suggests his recovery is on track, raising hopes of an imminent return to full training. His optimistic message reflects growing confidence as he intensifies his rehabilitation.

His timing could be significant, with Al Nassr set to face Al Najma on April 3 following the international break. If progress continues, he could be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Portugal manager Roberto Martínez had already played down concerns, explaining Ronaldo’s absence from the latest national team squad and indicating the injury was not serious. He suggested a recovery timeline of “a week or two,” which now appears to be on schedule.

A return to action would be a major boost for both club and country as preparations intensify. With the World Cup approaching, maintaining peak fitness will remain a top priority for the veteran forward.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
Show More
Related Topics:
footballSaudi ArabiaCristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro League

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches

‘Good to be back,' Cristiano Ronaldo says

2m read
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo to stay in Spain amid Middle East tensions

2m read
Ronaldo is still in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo still in Saudi despite exit reports

2m read
Ronaldo wearing the traditional Bisht after scoring 500 goals turning 30

How much is the Saudi bisht worn by Ronaldo worth?

2m read