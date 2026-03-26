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‘Good to be back,' Cristiano Ronaldo says

41-year-old had travelled to Spain to focus on his rehabilitation after the injury setback

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches
Ronaldo is in the gym as his return approaches
Instagram/cristiano

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Saudi Arabia as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. The 41-year-old had been in Spain focusing on rehabilitation after the setback, but his return comes at an important time with Al Nassr preparing to resume action.

He is now back with the club to complete the final stages of his recovery. Sharing an update on social media, Ronaldo wrote: “Good to be back! Looking good.”

The Portuguese forward has been sidelined since February 28, when he picked up the injury during a crucial period of the season. There were concerns about how it might affect his form heading into the final months before World Cup preparations begin.

However, his latest update indicates that his recovery is progressing well, and he could soon return to full training. Ronaldo’s message struck an optimistic tone as he steps up his rehabilitation.

His timing could prove significant, with Al Nassr scheduled to face Al Najma on April 3 after the international break. If his progress continues, he may be available for that match.

Portugal manager Roberto Martínez had already eased concerns about the injury while explaining Ronaldo’s absence from the latest national team squad, suggesting there were no serious issues. He noted that Ronaldo could return within “a week or two,” a timeline that now appears to be on track.

A return to action would provide a major boost for both club and country as preparations ramp up. With the World Cup approaching, maintaining peak fitness will be a key focus for the experienced forward.

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Related Topics:
footballSaudi ArabiaCristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro League

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