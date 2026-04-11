Saudi Pro League controversy: Referee told Ivan Toney to focus on AFC

The incident has sparked fresh debate among fans, with many questioning the consistency of refereeing decisions at a crucial stage of the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are currently sitting at the top of the league with 70 points, Al Hilal second with 68 points, and Al Ahli are on 66 points. Additionally, Al Nassr have a game in hand as well. Ivan Toney knows that his team is slowly moving out of the title race after the latest draw but the refereeing decisions have made them even more furious.