Saudi Pro League controversy: Referee told Ivan Toney to focus on AFC

SAFF has confirmed it is formally reviewing Al Ahli’s complaint about refereeing
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has confirmed it is formally reviewing Al Ahli’s complaint over the standard of officiating in their draw with Al Fayha, along with investigating post match comments made by the club and several players.
SAFF added that a further update will be issued once a decision is made on whether any disciplinary action is required.
“The Saudi Arabian Football Federation stresses its commitment to the integrity of competition and the protection of the reputation of Saudi football,” the statement said.
Ivan Toney scored his 27th Saudi Pro League goal of the season, but Al Ahli were held to a draw by Al Fayha, a result that dents their title hopes. The striker, along with several teammates, has since criticised the officiating after three penalty appeals were turned down during the match.
Toney went a step further by suggesting that decisions may be influenced in favour of Al Nassr. “It’s crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye. It’s clear what is being influenced here,” he said.
He also questioned the conduct of the officials during VAR checks. “The referee telling us to focus on AFC Champions League. How can the refereesay this. We are focusing on now. Why is he talking about AFC. If you want me to go deeper, I can go deeper but it might get me into trouble. VAR is being reviewed is beyond me,” Toney added.
In a strongly worded remark, the England forward said he expected backlash for speaking out. “I’m probably the bad guy for telling the truth and pointing out questionable decisions,” he said, before adding that even someone with little football knowledge “could do a better job than some of these clowns.”
The incident has sparked fresh debate among fans, with many questioning the consistency of refereeing decisions at a crucial stage of the title race. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr are currently sitting at the top of the league with 70 points, Al Hilal second with 68 points, and Al Ahli are on 66 points. Additionally, Al Nassr have a game in hand as well. Ivan Toney knows that his team is slowly moving out of the title race after the latest draw but the refereeing decisions have made them even more furious.