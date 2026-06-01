Tight race pits leftist peace advocate against hard‑right ‘Tiger’ in violent campaign
Colombia's presidential election appeared headed for a runoff between leftist Ivan Cepeda and hard‑right Abelardo de la Espriella Sunday, presenting voters with a stark choice between peace talks and a militarized crackdown.
After a campaign marrzd by car bombs, drone attacks and the assassination of a leading presidential candidate, the vote was seen as a referendum on security and the economy.
Colombia's electoral authority said that with about half the votes counted, De la Espriella had about 43 percent of the vote and Cepeda 42 percent.
Either candidate needs more than 50 percent to win outright and avoid a June 21 runoff.
A decade after a landmark peace accord was signed, pockets of Colombia remain under the control of dissident armed groups that dominate world cocaine production.
Outgoing President Gustavo Petro had championed a "total peace" strategy of negotiating with guerrillas and other drug‑trafficking groups.
Critics say Petro's strategy has given criminal groups free rein, fuelling rising violence and record cocaine exports.
"This government really strengthened armed groups by being so soft," said Catalina Devia, a 42‑year‑old advertising executive and mother of two who voted for De la Espriella.
"Many Colombians are thinking about emigrating," she said.
Right‑wing frontrunner De la Espriella, 47, is a pro‑Trump outsider who calls himself "The Tiger".
He has campaigned behind bullet‑proof glass and vowed to confront armed groups in the air, on land and at sea.
"We are going to win in the first round," De la Espriella said after casting his ballot.
He is now likely to face Cepeda, 63, the son of a leftist senator killed by right‑wing paramilitaries.
Cepeda is backed by President Petro, who is constitutionally barred from re‑election, and draws support from voters who credit the government with helping the poor.
Supporters point to higher minimum wages, increased education spending and land transfers to poor communities.
"I think we've done quite a lot in terms of education… protecting the environment, social justice, and defending human rights," said Pedro Barragan, a 52‑year‑old teacher voting in central Bogota.
Some voters expressed unease with the stark and polarised choice.
"My vote is not guided by what I want, but what I fear the most," said Julian, a 37‑year‑old project manager.
"I'm going to vote for the less worse candidate.” In conflict‑hit regions, voters voiced anxiety over security but also demanded social investment.
"What do I expect from the new government? That it take Indigenous communities into account," said Yorelis Polanco, a member of the Wayuu community near the Venezuelan border.
Despite worsening violence in rebel‑held areas, election day itself passed calmly.
Authorities deployed more than 400,000 police and soldiers nationwide to secure polling stations.
Whoever replaces Petro will face a web of armed groups engaged in drug trafficking, illegal mining and extortion.