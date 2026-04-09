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Cha Eun-woo pays $13.6m in tax case, apologises as scrutiny reaches military role: 'I will not make excuses...'

The star confirmed that he has paid the full amount and accepted responsibility

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Cha Eun-woo, a singer and actor, made his debut in 2014.
Cha Eun-woo, a singer and actor, made his debut in 2014.
Instagram/ Cha Eun-woo

South Korean singer and actor Cha Eun-woo has issued a public apology after being assessed additional taxes amounting to 20 billion won ($13.6 million), as a widening controversy begins to raise questions beyond the entertainment industry.

In a statement shared on social media, the star confirmed that he has paid the full amount and accepted responsibility, even as public debate continues, now extending into his ongoing military service.

Tax reassessment and apology

The issue began earlier this year when South Korea’s National Tax Service notified Eun-woo of additional income tax assessments exceeding 20 billion won.

Authorities alleged that a corporation had been set up under a family member’s name, which they viewed as a means of reducing tax liabilities. While Eun-woo maintained that there was no intention to evade taxes, the agency imposed the full penalty following its review.

“I sincerely apologise for disappointing my fans and the public,” Cha said, adding that he respects the tax authority’s decision and has settled the dues in full.

‘I take full responsibility’

In his statement, Eun-woo acknowledged lapses in judgment, particularly in how the corporation was established.

He explained that the move was made during a difficult period in his career, but admitted that he had not fully considered the implications at the time.

“I bear sole responsibility,” he said, adding that neither his family nor the company should be held accountable. He also emphasised that he would comply with any remaining procedures and would not “hide behind excuses.”

From entertainment to military scrutiny

The controversy has since moved beyond financial and legal discussions, reaching into Eun-woo's current role in the military.

A civil complaint filed through South Korea’s online petition system has called for a review of his assignment in the military band, a position that involves public appearances and external representation.

The petitioner argued that maintaining such a role amid controversy could raise concerns about fairness among active-duty soldiers and potentially affect morale.

Military stance: No change under consideration

In response, the Ministry of National Defense stated that assignments are determined according to existing personnel regulations and that there are currently no plans to reassign Eun-woo.

The ministry also clarified that tax-related matters do not constitute military misconduct requiring formal investigation.

While some observers believe a reassignment remains unlikely, the situation underscores how high-profile controversies can spill into other areas of public life.

A high-profile career under pressure

Born Lee Dong-min, Eun-woo began his acting career in 2014 with My Brilliant Life, before debuting as a K-pop idol in 2016 as a member of the group ASTRO. He has starred in several Korean dramas, including True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty

What happens next?

With the financial penalty settled, the immediate legal aspect of the case appears resolved. However, public attention remains focused on the wider implications, from reputational impact to questions of fairness in public service roles.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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