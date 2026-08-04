A ‘dead’ dragon rises, alliances shatter and Rhaenyra’s grip on power begins to spiral
Warning: Spoilers ahead
For most of House of the Dragon Season 3, the war has been fought with whispers rather than swords, through secret deals, shifting loyalties and careful political manoeuvring. Episode 7 finally unleashes the destruction viewers have been waiting for.
Titled The Dragon in Winter, the penultimate episode pushes the Dance of the Dragons into a dangerous new phase, delivering dragon battles, shattered alliances and a revelation that could completely alter the balance of power between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Aegon II Targaryen.
But the episode's biggest moment belongs to a dragon many believed was lost. Sunfyre's unexpected return gives a defeated king one last reason to fight.
Season 3 has steadily pushed both sides of the Targaryen conflict towards collapse.
Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), in the face of raging and raw grief has still managed to seize control of King's Landing, after losing both her sons. If only the season ended on that note, now, and everyone lived happily ever after? Sigh. Nevertheless, holding on to the power is proving far harder than claiming it. The unravelling is beginning: The spiral is close, resembling her descendant's path, Danerys from the original series, Game of Thrones.
Rhaenyra's decision to strengthen the Blacks by recruiting dragonseeds, including Ulf the White (Tom Bennett) and Hugh Hammer (Kieran Bew), brought powerful new riders to her cause. But welcoming outsiders into her ranks has also stirred tension among those who have remained loyal to her from the start.
The Greens, meanwhile, are grappling with fractures of their own. Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) was believed dead following the Battle of Rook's Rest, leaving his brother Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) to rule as Prince Regent astride Vhagar. Aemond is being Aemond, and that means bending the meaning of strange in every way possible.
But Aemond's increasingly erratic behaviour has begun to unsettle Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who finds herself questioning the path her family has taken. As the conflict widens, Ormund Hightower (James Norton) tightens his grip by seizing control of Tumbleton and preparing for the war's next phase.
The episode opens with Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban) experiencing another round of disturbing visions , fragments hinting at devastating events to come, including an angry mob storming the Dragonpit and landscapes transformed beneath an eclipse.
Rhaenyra turns to Helaena, hoping her visions might reveal where her enemies are hiding. Instead of clear answers, she's left with only fragments of what may lie ahead, a sign that the war has already spiralled beyond anyone's control.
At Harrenhal, Aemond is shaken by a troubling dream involving his mother before their confrontation takes an even darker turn. Their exchange ends with Alicent attempting to poison her own son.
The conflict, it's now clear, is no longer simply a war between two rival factions. It has hollowed out the trust within the very families fighting it.
One of the season's biggest mysteries is finally resolved: The identity of the person working to undermine Rhaenyra from within. The spy is revealed to be Ulf the White, the dragonseed who rides Silverwing.
Working in concert with Ormund Hightower, Ulf turns out to be part of a far larger scheme designed to weaken Rhaenyra on multiple fronts — turning public sentiment against her in King's Landing, luring her forces into a devastating attack on Tumbleton, and orchestrating the capture of Corlys Velaryon for ransom.
The threat facing Rhaenyra is no longer confined to an enemy army. It's a betrayal from inside her own camp.
The episode also delivers one of its most intense action sequences yet, set in the Vale. Rhaenyra's group encounters Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) and Sheepstealer, the wild dragon she has long been trying to claim.
Daemon's decision to withhold the truth about his daughter drives another wedge between him and Rhaenyra. The standoff quickly escalates into violence, with multiple dragons descending on Sheepstealer mid-air. The battle leaves Sheepstealer badly wounded, while Rhaena is captured and brought back to King's Landing.
The episode's final moments completely shift the direction of the war.
Aegon has spent much of the season mired in humiliation and defeat, injured, hiding from his enemies, and forced to watch his own dragon's body paraded as a trophy. He reaches a point where survival no longer feels like the goal. He would rather die remembered as a king than live on as someone who fled the fight.
Then everything changes. Sunfyre, presumed dead since Rook's Rest, emerges from the woods. The dragon is badly wounded, barely recognisable, but its survival mirrors Aegon's own condition: damaged, weakened, and yet refusing to disappear.
Seeing his dragon alive gives Aegon the resolve to return to the fight. He commands:
"Dracarys."
Sunfyre unleashes fire on the army before them.
Sunfyre's dramatic return naturally raises one major question: How did the dragon survive?
One possibility is that Sunfyre never actually died at Rook's Rest and had simply been recovering from severe injuries out of sight. Earlier in the season, Aegon insisted he could sense his dragon was still alive, despite Sunfyre showing no outward signs of life at the time.
Some fans have floated theories involving blood magic, pointing to the moment Aegon killed a man holding one of Sunfyre's scales. That theory, however, doesn't appear anywhere in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood. In the book, Sunfyre does survive the Battle of Rook's Rest, Criston Cole's army finds the injured dragon and nurses him back to health until he's able to fly again. With Sunfyre's return in Episode 7, the show appears to be edging closer to that version of events.
The finale trailer points towards the long-awaited Battle of Tumbleton, promising one of the bloodiest chapters yet in the Dance of the Dragons.
Daemon pushes Rhaenyra towards action after learning Aegon is alive, telling her:
"You hold absolute power in your hands. All you have to do is exercise it."
Helaena, meanwhile, delivers another chilling warning:
"Our father would hate you for this."
Corlys Velaryon, now a prisoner, refuses to surrender, telling Ormund Hightower:
"Victory… or a mountain of dead Hightowers."
As both sides brace for battle, the Season 3 finale looks set to deliver exactly what the series has been building towards all along: dragon fire, betrayal, and devastating consequences.
House of the Dragon is exclusively available on OSN+.