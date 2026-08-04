Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), in the face of raging and raw grief has still managed to seize control of King's Landing, after losing both her sons. If only the season ended on that note, now, and everyone lived happily ever after? Sigh. Nevertheless, holding on to the power is proving far harder than claiming it. The unravelling is beginning: The spiral is close, resembling her descendant's path, Danerys from the original series, Game of Thrones.