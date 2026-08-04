Yas Marina Circuit gears up for another blockbuster motorsport season

Opening round, running from Oct 31 to Nov 2, will feature the Gulf ProCar Championship
Yas Marina Circuit is set to kick off another action-packed motorsport season this weekend as the Yas Racing Series returns with three days of high-speed racing and family-friendly entertainment. Fans can attend the event free of charge, with complimentary tickets now available.
The opening round, running from October 31 to November 2, will feature the Gulf ProCar Championship, the region’s premier GT and touring car competition, alongside the Gulf Radical Cup, which showcases high-performance prototype race cars.
Thursday will be dedicated to testing before teams take to the track for official practice sessions on Friday. Spectators can watch the preparations from the Yas Kartzone viewing area as drivers and teams fine-tune their machines ahead of the season’s first races.
Competitive action begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, with drivers battling for crucial early championship points in both series. The weekend will also see the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO) conduct live marshal training and a Formula 1 simulation race as part of preparations for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Alongside the on-track action, visitors can enjoy a host of free interactive activities throughout Saturday and Sunday. Fans can put their skills to the test in the Pit Stop Challenge, compete on the Tamiya Mini 4WD race track as part of the Otaku M.E Experience, and take part in a variety of family-friendly games.
The popular Pit Lane Walk will once again give adults and children the chance to get up close to the race cars and meet the teams, while the ADNOC Yas in Schools Challenge will allow visitors of all ages to experience mini-track racing.
Ali Al Bishr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said the venue was looking forward to another exciting season of motorsport.
“Motorsport is at the core of our strategy at Yas Marina Circuit, and we are delighted to begin the new 2025/26 season with the opening round of the Yas Racing Series. The Gulf ProCar Championship and Gulf Radical Cup are among the region’s top competitions, providing drivers with valuable racing experience on this iconic circuit.
“With free admission, we encourage fans of all ages to enjoy the thrilling on-track action as well as the wide range of activities that will make for an exciting weekend for the whole family.”
Fans can register now for free tickets and find more information about the race weekend schedule on the Yas Marina Circuit website https://www.yasmarinacircuit.com.