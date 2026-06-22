Directed by Loni Peristere, the scenes are suffocating and relentless, accompanied by dragons and boat chases. Each human emotion is visible—for once, we’re watching a battle in the daylight. War has human cost and brings with immense devastation, and that, is what sears Rhaenyra, propelling her to make the choices she never would have made before. Matt Smith’s brilliant, shrewd Daemon, and Rhaenyra’s husband is as captivating as ever, and while the two to finally seem be on the same page, there are hints that this might not be permanent.