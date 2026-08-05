Golden Dragon marks 50 years with grand opening of its new flagship restaurant

Five decades of trusted, consistent, and memorable dining experiences
SFC Group proudly marked a historic milestone today with the grand opening of its new Golden Dragon restaurant at Sharjah Central Mall, coinciding with the brand’s 50th Anniversary. The prestigious inauguration was graced by Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi as the Chief Guest, along with invited dignitaries, business leaders, well-wishers, and members of the community.
Established in 1976, Golden Dragon has become one of the UAE’s most cherished Asian dining brands, serving generations of guests with authentic flavours, warm hospitality, and an unwavering commitment to quality. Over the past five decades, the brand has built a legacy founded on trust, consistency, and memorable dining experiences.
The opening of the Sharjah Central Mall outlet represents a significant new chapter in Golden Dragon’s journey, blending its rich heritage with a contemporary dining experience designed for today’s guests while preserving the authentic recipes and values that have defined the brand for half a century.
Speaking on the occasion, K. Muraleedharan, Managing Director of SFC Group, said: “Today is not just the opening of another restaurant - it is the celebration of a remarkable 50year journey. We are deeply grateful to our loyal customers, dedicated employees, trusted partners, and the UAE community for their unwavering support over the decades. As we celebrate this golden milestone, we remain committed to delivering exceptional Asian cuisine and warm hospitality for generations to come.”
The event concluded with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, followed by a tour of the restaurant and a celebration with guests, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter in the Golden Dragon legacy.