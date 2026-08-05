Singer Neha Bhasin hits out at Bhumi Pednekar over 'scripted' NEET protest remarks: ‘Keep quiet'

Neha Bhasin slams Bhumi Pednekar’s NEET protest stance as ‘scripted’ and tone-deaf
Singer Neha Bhasin has criticised actor Bhumi Pednekar's response to the ongoing NEET-UG 2026 protests, arguing that the conversation should have also addressed allegations of police action against demonstrators.
The singer's reaction came after Bhumi shared a social media post urging young protesters to express their anger without resorting to abusive language directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bhumi said such language did not reflect Indian values and called for more respectful dialogue.
Her comments drew criticism from some online users, who felt she had focused primarily on the language used by protesters while overlooking allegations of police brutality during the Sansad March on July 20 — including claims of baton charges and mistreatment of demonstrators.
Responding to Bhumi's remarks, Neha said she would have appreciated greater focus on alleged misconduct by authorities during the protests, and demanded accountability.
She also directed a pointed remark at Bhumi, writing, "Bhumi Pednekar Lock Upp pe bhi scripted thi aur protests ko lekar bhi. Gooda nahi hai toh chup rehna best hai behen (She was scripted in Lock Upp and also about the protests. Sometimes it's best to keep your mouth shut)."
Bhumi's comments came amid protests led by the CJP over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Thousands of students had gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding education reforms and accountability over concerns raised about the examination system.
The protests escalated on July 20, when demonstrators marching towards Parliament faced police action. Videos circulating online showed clashes between protesters and security personnel during the march.
In her original post, Bhumi said she was disturbed by the language used during the demonstrations and urged people to maintain dignity while raising their concerns.
"Looking at the videos surfacing now, the kind of language being used, and the way the youth of our country are speaking — the youth of our country... this isn't how we talk, man. We are talking about someone who holds the highest office in the land today. And it's not just about the office; would we ever speak like this to the elders in our own homes? Can we really resort to using abusive language?"
She added, "Guys, this isn't our culture; it's wrong, and this really bothered me — that's why I wanted to come forward and address this: a country will only progress and move forward when, collectively and unitedly, we discuss our flaws as well as the good things. Our culture and value system form our backbone; we shouldn't stray from them, otherwise, we won't be able to communicate the right things in the right way, and they will never be implemented or lead to change."