Disclosure Day review: Spielberg’s nostalgic sci-fi epic that plays it too safe

The first half is genuinely intriguing. Spielberg and screenwriter David Koepp build an atmosphere filled with mystery, tension and promise. Emily Blunt’s Margaret Fairchild, a meteorologist who carries the emotional heart of the film, initially feels like she’s starring in a completely different movie from Josh O’Connor’s Daniel Kellner and Colin Firth’s Noah Scanlon. Daniel is a whistleblower gifted with extraordinary abilities following a childhood encounter with extraterrestrials, while Margaret possesses her own mysterious connection to the phenomenon. Their stories unfold across what initially feels like a political thriller, a sci-fi mystery and a character drama all at once.