"When the news cycle started to shift with more and more people from the United States Army, the Air Force, Navy pilots, people in Congress, when they started to release or leak through whistleblowers information that made the incredible almost credible," Spielberg said in a supplied interview with Gulf News.

The 'Schindler's List' hitmaker traced his fascination back to 2017 and the now-famous Tic Tac footage captured by a Navy fighter jet off the coast of San Diego.

"When I saw that footage, when the world saw that footage, I suddenly realised maybe there's a new way of telling a story about the clear and present opportunity to disclose what the government, or what different deep-state contract companies, have been hiding from the general public for 80 years."

In other words, Spielberg looked at a grainy blob speeding across a military screen and thought: Now that's a movie.

The irony? By the time his film was ready, real life had started stealing its thunder.

"I never imagined that after I made the film and got the film all ready for release, the government would actually be starting to not leak but release heretofore never-seen UFO UAP footage," he said.

For Spielberg, however, the real mystery isn't what's in the sky. It's why governments continue to dance around the subject.

"Why should something like an actual disclosure day ever be held in abeyance?" he asked. "We all have the right to know."

And while authorities have released clips and footage over the years, Spielberg clearly feels they're giving the public breadcrumbs rather than the whole loaf.