GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
EXCLUSIVE

‘We are not alone’: Steven Spielberg calls on governments to end UFO secrecy and embrace full Disclosure Day

New film asks how humanity would cope if governments confirmed we’re not alone

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg has spent decades convincing audiences that aliens could phone home, invade Earth, or hide in suburban closets.

But according to the legendary filmmaker, the latest inspiration for his sci-fi film 'Disclosure Day', out in UAE cinemas now, didn't come from his imagination alone. It came from government leaks, whistleblowers, military footage and a growing sense that what once sounded bonkers suddenly didn't seem so far-fetched.

"When the news cycle started to shift with more and more people from the United States Army, the Air Force, Navy pilots, people in Congress, when they started to release or leak through whistleblowers information that made the incredible almost credible," Spielberg said in a supplied interview with Gulf News.

The 'Schindler's List' hitmaker traced his fascination back to 2017 and the now-famous Tic Tac footage captured by a Navy fighter jet off the coast of San Diego.

"When I saw that footage, when the world saw that footage, I suddenly realised maybe there's a new way of telling a story about the clear and present opportunity to disclose what the government, or what different deep-state contract companies, have been hiding from the general public for 80 years."

In other words, Spielberg looked at a grainy blob speeding across a military screen and thought: Now that's a movie.

The irony? By the time his film was ready, real life had started stealing its thunder.

"I never imagined that after I made the film and got the film all ready for release, the government would actually be starting to not leak but release heretofore never-seen UFO UAP footage," he said.

For Spielberg, however, the real mystery isn't what's in the sky. It's why governments continue to dance around the subject.

"Why should something like an actual disclosure day ever be held in abeyance?" he asked. "We all have the right to know."

And while authorities have released clips and footage over the years, Spielberg clearly feels they're giving the public breadcrumbs rather than the whole loaf.

"The government right now is releasing some very grainy and misty footage that doesn't really prove anything scientifically," he said.

"They're saying we're going to let the American public determine what this is for themselves."

A proper disclosure day, according to Spielberg, would involve a lot less shrugging and a lot more straight talking.

"They're not coming out and saying this is what we have been interacting with, or who we've been interacting with for the last 80 years. They're not saying that. That would be a true disclosure day."

His film imagines exactly that scenario.

"Our film is about a true disclosure day."

Before anyone starts stocking up on canned food and building bunkers, Spielberg believes humanity would probably survive the revelation.

Although not without some drama.

"I think the danger of a disclosure day would be the ontological shock that would reverberate through different countries, different religions," he said.

"It would certainly test your faith."

Still, he's convinced most people could handle the truth.

"Some people don't want to know. Some people would like things to go along just as it is. And there's a lot of people who would like to know, and I think they could live with it."

Then came the quote that is guaranteed to send UFO enthusiasts into orbit.

"God made the heavens and the earth," Spielberg said. "Maybe perhaps made the earth, but also made the heavens."

And in case there was any doubt about where he stands:

"I'm completely certain we are not alone."

While Spielberg was pondering extraterrestrial life, actor Colman Domingo was happily singing the director's praises.

And honestly? The man sounds like he'd follow Spielberg into a spaceship.

"He invites you into this world to help interrogate it with him, to wrestle with it," Domingo said. "He's got a plan for you, but he's also very collaborative."

Domingo described working with Spielberg as equal parts masterclass and playground.

"He's fun. He's a lot of fun," he said.

Not exactly the terrifying Hollywood titan some might expect.

According to Domingo, Spielberg is constantly present, constantly engaged and never hiding behind a monitor halfway across the set.

"He's got his portable monitor and he's right there with you. You feel like you're really doing something together."

The actor also believes audiences will connect with the film because its protagonists aren't superheroes or genius scientists.

They're just regular people trying to process something extraordinary.

"The two characters are just such ordinary men and women. They're us."

And perhaps that's where the film's biggest question lies.

Not whether aliens exist. But whether ordinary people could cope if someone finally stepped up to a podium and confirmed what Spielberg already seems convinced of.

That we're not the only ones looking up at the stars.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
hollywood

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Colman Domingo, from left, Tommy Martinez, Emily Blunt and Josh O'Connor in a scene from "Disclosure Day."

Disclosure Day: Nostalgic but frustratingly shallow

4m read
Shakira performs during the opening ceremony before the World Cup Group A soccer match between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City, Thursday, June 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Shakira at FIFA World Cup: A 20-year legacy

2m read
Shakira, Burna Boy light up World Cup with 'Dai Dai'

Shakira, Burna Boy light up World Cup with 'Dai Dai'

2m read
Shakira also recorded the tournament's central anthem Dai Dai with Burna Boy, releasing on May 14, which feels about as World Cup as it gets given her history with the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026 album lineup is getting huge

2m read