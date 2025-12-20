Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2: Actor recovers from injury, resumes filming

He added: “So those have a limited range. You can't expect a Shanghai to do the business of a Murder because they are two different films. Murder is a film that's driven by music, an illicit affair and all those things. So I know the range of this film, but it's very important for an actor to kind of do a whole range and variety of films and present it to the audience so that they see it for what it is and see the versatility in the talent.”

Hashmi recently spoke to the media about his work and its impact. He told IANS, “I think every film has its own range. When you have a commercial film, there are certain tropes that you have to tick, some boxes you have to tick, and the simpler the story, the more it reaches out to more people. There are certain complex films like Tigers that are issue-based; Shanghai was based on an issue. It's a part of the social fabric of our country.”

