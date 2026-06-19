‘They said I would never become anybody’: How this Brazilian expat rebuilt his life in the UAE

But before that dream could begin, Neto had to navigate financial struggles, long working hours, and constant uncertainty in Sao Paulo.

“I had always dreamed of working with someone influential, a well-known person who truly values and recognises my work,” Neto told Gulf News.

The 33-year-old Brazilian personal trainer, now based in Abu Dhabi, says his journey was shaped as much by rejection and doubt as it was by ambition and discipline.

Dubai: When Pedro Bruno Neto recalls the early years of his career in Brazil, he does not talk about success. He talks about survival.

Despite the heavy workload, he has never abandoned his long-term goal of building a career in fitness.

“Only in between those commitments did I have time to work with my personal training clients. Even so, I never stopped coaching them, and that provided me with additional income,” recalled Neto.

To make ends meet, he has taught crossfit classes at different gyms across Sao Paulo, known in the community as “boxes,” while also coaching a university rugby team at a local university. Personal training clients have been squeezed into whatever time remained.

After completing postgraduate studies in personal training, Neto has found that working full-time in the fitness industry was not financially sustainable in Brazil.

“He said he would tear up his diploma if I ever became a successful professional,” shared Neto.

An internship supervisor once told him he would never be successful after he raised concerns about issues at a gym. At university, he has remembered a professor going even further.

Not everyone has believed in his ambitions. During his early career, Neto has faced direct criticism from people in positions of authority.

Above all, it was his family’s belief in him that kept him going through the most difficult moments.

Along with the criticism, there was also encouragement from friends, clients, and colleagues who have seen potential in him, and from his family, who remained a constant source of support.

Shortly after arriving in the UAE in 2022, Neto has made a decision to commit fully to personal training as a profession.

“I felt privileged to have been chosen among so many candidates. A flood of memories went through my mind including everything I had endured and studied to get to that point,” exclaimed Neto.

When an opportunity arose in the UAE, Neto has felt both nervous and deeply grateful. He has been selected from a large pool of candidates, a moment he has found overwhelming.

Moreover, the climate has been another shock. “In Brazil, summer is the season for going to the beach, enjoying the rain, and spending time outdoors with friends. Here, those activities are more enjoyable during the winter months.”

“I came from Sao Paulo, a city of more than 10 million people, to Ras Al Khaimah, a smaller city by comparison. Sao Paulo is full of movement, public transportation, and people everywhere. Ras Al Khaimah is quieter and has a very different pace of life,” explained Neto.

Adapting to life in the UAE has come with its own set of challenges. The first was language and then reality shock.

“I was fortunate to have Brazilian friends who helped me become more comfortable working in English, especially since I did not speak Arabic. I also had local friends in Ras Al Khaimah who helped me learn basic Arabic and better understand the culture around me.”

Beyond elite clients, Neto has noted that his work always focuses on one core principle of helping people improve their lives through physical activity.

One of his most memorable experiences has been working with a VIP client in Ras Al Khaimah, a chance that has reinforced his respect for the role of fitness professionals.

Today, Neto works as a full-time personal trainer in Abu Dhabi and has built a career he once thought was out of reach.

One story has remained especially close to him. A 40-year-old woman who has struggled to conceive approached him with a deeply personal goal of becoming a mother. After a year of specialised training, she has achieved that dream.

Additionally, he has worked with individuals who successfully quit smoking and alcohol as part of lifestyle transformations.

Over the years, he has helped police candidates prepare for fitness tests, guided young athletes in football, basketball, and combat sports, and supported people battling obesity and hypertension.

“Children from disadvantaged backgrounds need support, guidance, and opportunities to become integrated into society so they can avoid situations of vulnerability and stay away from violence and crime,” said Neto.

He has expressed hope to launch one day a sports-based initiative for underprivileged children. Having previously coached children in vulnerable communities in Sao Paulo, he has seen how limited access to food, sport, and opportunities can shape young lives.

“Here in the UAE, there is always someone willing to recognise your hard work, value your dedication, and potentially change your life in ways you could never have imagined.”

And he believes the UAE stays as a place where effort does not go unnoticed.

“Always strive to do your best every single day, regardless of your salary or the position you hold.”

From criticism in Brazil to building a career in the UAE, Neto and his mindset has remained simple.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.